3651 Elmendorf Cv Nw Available 08/01/20 Kennesaw Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Charming home in Heritage Club Subdivision. Featuring 4 Bedrooms/2.5 Baths, Hardwoods on Main, and a Fenced-in Lot! Large Eat-in Kitchen with Breakfast Nook, Island, Granite Counters, Spacious Pantry and Entry to the 2-car Garage. Kitchen looks into the Fireside Family Room. Separate Dining Area. Master Suite w/ Master Bath that includes a Double Vanity, Garden Tub, Separate tub/shower. Split Bedroom Plan Upstairs and Washer/Dryer Connections upstairs. Amenities: Playground, Fishing, Tennis, Swimming, Club House.



Schools:

Elem: Kennesaw

Middle: Awtrey

High: North Cobb

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is 1 Small Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



Will I qualify to rent for a Kennesaw Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504



Directions: I75 N To Wade Green rd exit and turn left, right on Jiles rd, right on old hwy 41 to right into Heritage Club. Right on citation, left on spindletop, right on myrtlewood, right on Elmedorf Dr and then right on Elmendorf lane.



