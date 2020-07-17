All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

3651 Elmendorf Cv Nw

3651 Elmendorf Cove NW · No Longer Available
Location

3651 Elmendorf Cove NW, Cobb County, GA 30144

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
3651 Elmendorf Cv Nw Available 08/01/20 Kennesaw Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Charming home in Heritage Club Subdivision. Featuring 4 Bedrooms/2.5 Baths, Hardwoods on Main, and a Fenced-in Lot! Large Eat-in Kitchen with Breakfast Nook, Island, Granite Counters, Spacious Pantry and Entry to the 2-car Garage. Kitchen looks into the Fireside Family Room. Separate Dining Area. Master Suite w/ Master Bath that includes a Double Vanity, Garden Tub, Separate tub/shower. Split Bedroom Plan Upstairs and Washer/Dryer Connections upstairs. Amenities: Playground, Fishing, Tennis, Swimming, Club House.

Schools:
Elem: Kennesaw
Middle: Awtrey
High: North Cobb
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is 1 Small Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Kennesaw Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982

Directions: I75 N To Wade Green rd exit and turn left, right on Jiles rd, right on old hwy 41 to right into Heritage Club. Right on citation, left on spindletop, right on myrtlewood, right on Elmedorf Dr and then right on Elmendorf lane.

(RLNE2445469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

