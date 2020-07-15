All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:48 PM

3292 Devaughn Drive

3292 Devaughn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3292 Devaughn Drive, Cobb County, GA 30066

(IF YOU SEE THIS HOME LISTED AT A LOWER PRICE, IT IS A SCAM)
Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.
No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**

Charming 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,080 sq ft home in Marietta! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with stainless steel appliances. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard with deck, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3292 Devaughn Drive have any available units?
3292 Devaughn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3292 Devaughn Drive have?
Some of 3292 Devaughn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3292 Devaughn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3292 Devaughn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3292 Devaughn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3292 Devaughn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3292 Devaughn Drive offer parking?
No, 3292 Devaughn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3292 Devaughn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3292 Devaughn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3292 Devaughn Drive have a pool?
No, 3292 Devaughn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3292 Devaughn Drive have accessible units?
No, 3292 Devaughn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3292 Devaughn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3292 Devaughn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3292 Devaughn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3292 Devaughn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
