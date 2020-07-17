3150 Woodwalk Drive # 3110

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking garage

Close to I-75/285, Battery Park, Office District & Shopping. The complex has a quiet setting w/walking trails close by. Split roommate plan w/walk in closets and laundry closet. Open plan to the Dining Room with fireplace, hardwoods, relax in your front covered patio. Kitchen with view to LR, solid surface, breakfast bar, large Walk in Pantry. Master Bath has double vanities, tub & tiled shower, & walk in closet. Amenities incl swimming, clubhouse & fitness center. Secured building access. A huge plus, one covered parking space & garage elevator is also secured. 1st building #3000 on the left and easy walk to mailbox. Tenant must get rental insurance. Rent includes gas, water and trash. At the building entrance please look for my name on the call box, Ritu Patel, to be buzzed in. VACANT & GO SHOW. Ready to be leased.