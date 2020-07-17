All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:45 AM

3150 Woodwalk Drive # 3110

3150 Woodwalk Dr SE · (404) 457-7172
Location

3150 Woodwalk Dr SE, Cobb County, GA 30339

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,620

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1209 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Close to I-75/285, Battery Park, Office District & Shopping. The complex has a quiet setting w/walking trails close by. Split roommate plan w/walk in closets and laundry closet. Open plan to the Dining Room with fireplace, hardwoods, relax in your front covered patio. Kitchen with view to LR, solid surface, breakfast bar, large Walk in Pantry. Master Bath has double vanities, tub & tiled shower, & walk in closet. Amenities incl swimming, clubhouse & fitness center. Secured building access. A huge plus, one covered parking space & garage elevator is also secured. 1st building #3000 on the left and easy walk to mailbox. Tenant must get rental insurance. Rent includes gas, water and trash. At the building entrance please look for my name on the call box, Ritu Patel, to be buzzed in. VACANT & GO SHOW. Ready to be leased.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3150 Woodwalk Drive # 3110 have any available units?
3150 Woodwalk Drive # 3110 has a unit available for $1,620 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3150 Woodwalk Drive # 3110 have?
Some of 3150 Woodwalk Drive # 3110's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3150 Woodwalk Drive # 3110 currently offering any rent specials?
3150 Woodwalk Drive # 3110 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3150 Woodwalk Drive # 3110 pet-friendly?
No, 3150 Woodwalk Drive # 3110 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3150 Woodwalk Drive # 3110 offer parking?
Yes, 3150 Woodwalk Drive # 3110 offers parking.
Does 3150 Woodwalk Drive # 3110 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3150 Woodwalk Drive # 3110 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3150 Woodwalk Drive # 3110 have a pool?
No, 3150 Woodwalk Drive # 3110 does not have a pool.
Does 3150 Woodwalk Drive # 3110 have accessible units?
No, 3150 Woodwalk Drive # 3110 does not have accessible units.
Does 3150 Woodwalk Drive # 3110 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3150 Woodwalk Drive # 3110 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3150 Woodwalk Drive # 3110 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3150 Woodwalk Drive # 3110 does not have units with air conditioning.
