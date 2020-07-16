All apartments in Cobb County
3002 Waterdance Drive NW
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:36 AM

3002 Waterdance Drive NW

3002 Waterdance Drive Northwest · (678) 384-6281
Location

3002 Waterdance Drive Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30152

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2578 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Access this charming into a covered 2-story entry foyer with wood floors. Separate living room & dining rooms, 1/2 bath, bonus/office, family room with ceiling fan & fireplace, kitchen with maple cabinets, tile flooring, island, tile back splash, stainless appliances (gas stove), disposal, walk-in pantry, breakfast area with access to the rear deck, and 2-car side entry garage with auto-opener. The upper level features a small loft area, a laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups, three spare bedrooms, full hall bath with dual vanities and tub/shower combination.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 Waterdance Drive NW have any available units?
3002 Waterdance Drive NW has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3002 Waterdance Drive NW have?
Some of 3002 Waterdance Drive NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3002 Waterdance Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
3002 Waterdance Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 Waterdance Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 3002 Waterdance Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3002 Waterdance Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 3002 Waterdance Drive NW offers parking.
Does 3002 Waterdance Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3002 Waterdance Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 Waterdance Drive NW have a pool?
No, 3002 Waterdance Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 3002 Waterdance Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 3002 Waterdance Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 Waterdance Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3002 Waterdance Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3002 Waterdance Drive NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3002 Waterdance Drive NW does not have units with air conditioning.
