3002 Waterdance Drive NW

Amenities
Access this charming into a covered 2-story entry foyer with wood floors. Separate living room & dining rooms, 1/2 bath, bonus/office, family room with ceiling fan & fireplace, kitchen with maple cabinets, tile flooring, island, tile back splash, stainless appliances (gas stove), disposal, walk-in pantry, breakfast area with access to the rear deck, and 2-car side entry garage with auto-opener. The upper level features a small loft area, a laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups, three spare bedrooms, full hall bath with dual vanities and tub/shower combination.