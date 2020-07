Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities

*Great starter home!! *Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath ranch home in a quite well maintained neighborhood. *Open living room *New hardwood floors *Stainless steel kitchen appliances *Fresh paint throughout, open kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. *Heart-warming fireplace in the great room. *Move in ready come check this home out today!! *RENT TO OWN. HOUSE CURRENTLY ON MARKET FOR SALE, LISTED IN BOTH MLS SERVICES WITH A SALES PRICE OF $159,999