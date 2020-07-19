253 Lamplighter Lane Southeast

Amenities

This Beautiful Home Is Move-in Ready! Bright Kitchen With Appliances And Tons Of Pantry Storage, Plus Breakfast Nook With French Doors To The Backyard. Separate Formal Dining Room, Formal Living Room, Lower Level Family Room, Spacious Bedrooms, And Baths. Deck Overlooking Private Backyard.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



County: Cobb;

Subdivision: Fox Hills;

Year:1975;

Sq Ft: 2280;

4 BR/3 BA;



Schools:

Elementary: Sope Creek;

Middle: East Cobb;

High: Wheeler;



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1975



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1860

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.