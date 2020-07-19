All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 253 Lamplighter Lane Southeast.
Last updated April 8 2019 at 3:55 PM

253 Lamplighter Lane Southeast

253 Lamplighter Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

253 Lamplighter Lane Southeast, Cobb County, GA 30067

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! ***

This Beautiful Home Is Move-in Ready! Bright Kitchen With Appliances And Tons Of Pantry Storage, Plus Breakfast Nook With French Doors To The Backyard. Separate Formal Dining Room, Formal Living Room, Lower Level Family Room, Spacious Bedrooms, And Baths. Deck Overlooking Private Backyard.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County: Cobb;
Subdivision: Fox Hills;
Year:1975;
Sq Ft: 2280;
4 BR/3 BA;

Schools:
Elementary: Sope Creek;
Middle: East Cobb;
High: Wheeler;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1975

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1860
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 253 Lamplighter Lane Southeast have any available units?
253 Lamplighter Lane Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 253 Lamplighter Lane Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
253 Lamplighter Lane Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 253 Lamplighter Lane Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 253 Lamplighter Lane Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 253 Lamplighter Lane Southeast offer parking?
No, 253 Lamplighter Lane Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 253 Lamplighter Lane Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 253 Lamplighter Lane Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 253 Lamplighter Lane Southeast have a pool?
No, 253 Lamplighter Lane Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 253 Lamplighter Lane Southeast have accessible units?
No, 253 Lamplighter Lane Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 253 Lamplighter Lane Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 253 Lamplighter Lane Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 253 Lamplighter Lane Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 253 Lamplighter Lane Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
