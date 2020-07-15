All apartments in Cobb County
2334 Mclean Chase SE
2334 Mclean Chase SE

2334 Mclean Chase · No Longer Available
Location

2334 Mclean Chase, Cobb County, GA 30080

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Rare find! Beautiful, spacious, 3 bed 3.5 bath townhome built in 2017 located in the heart of Smyrna/Vinings. Amenities for convenience &enjoyment. Short distance from exit 18 of 285W, you are just a hop away from quickly getting to anywhere your hearts desire in ITP. Sought-after Dresden floor plan by Ashton Woods flows effortlessly on all 3 floors! End unit offers 2 additional guest parking spaces outside of garage. Spacious plan features large Kitchen Island, Stainless Steel Appls, 5 Burner gas stove, smart fridge.Hardwood floors, flip switch fireplace &natural light

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2334 Mclean Chase SE have any available units?
2334 Mclean Chase SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2334 Mclean Chase SE have?
Some of 2334 Mclean Chase SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2334 Mclean Chase SE currently offering any rent specials?
2334 Mclean Chase SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2334 Mclean Chase SE pet-friendly?
No, 2334 Mclean Chase SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2334 Mclean Chase SE offer parking?
Yes, 2334 Mclean Chase SE offers parking.
Does 2334 Mclean Chase SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2334 Mclean Chase SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2334 Mclean Chase SE have a pool?
No, 2334 Mclean Chase SE does not have a pool.
Does 2334 Mclean Chase SE have accessible units?
No, 2334 Mclean Chase SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2334 Mclean Chase SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2334 Mclean Chase SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2334 Mclean Chase SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2334 Mclean Chase SE does not have units with air conditioning.
