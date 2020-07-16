2321 Goodwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning range

$350 off first month's rent! - $350 off first month's rent if leasee is signed this month!



3 Bed/ 2 Bath cottage-style home in Marietta on a large wooded lot. This home features a new vinyl flooring in living spaces and a 2-car garage. Laminate flooring in living areas and new HVAC system.



Appliance package includes: Gas Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher.



Outdoor amenities include: Spacious fenced in backyard, Deck, and Covered front porch.



Pets Welcome!



Central heating and cooling system.



Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.



(RLNE5485708)