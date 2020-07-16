All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 2321 Goodwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
2321 Goodwood Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:31 AM

2321 Goodwood Drive

2321 Goodwood Drive · (678) 710-6110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2321 Goodwood Drive, Cobb County, GA 30064

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2321 Goodwood Drive · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$350 off first month's rent! - $350 off first month's rent if leasee is signed this month!

3 Bed/ 2 Bath cottage-style home in Marietta on a large wooded lot. This home features a new vinyl flooring in living spaces and a 2-car garage. Laminate flooring in living areas and new HVAC system.

Appliance package includes: Gas Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher.

Outdoor amenities include: Spacious fenced in backyard, Deck, and Covered front porch.

Pets Welcome!

Central heating and cooling system.

Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.

(RLNE5485708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 Goodwood Drive have any available units?
2321 Goodwood Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2321 Goodwood Drive have?
Some of 2321 Goodwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 Goodwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2321 Goodwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 Goodwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2321 Goodwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2321 Goodwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2321 Goodwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2321 Goodwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 Goodwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 Goodwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2321 Goodwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2321 Goodwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2321 Goodwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 Goodwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2321 Goodwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2321 Goodwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2321 Goodwood Drive has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2321 Goodwood Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Crestmont
500 Williams Dr
Marietta, GA 30066
Laurel Hills Preserve
1955 Bells Ferry Rd
Marietta, GA 30066
Vinings Apartments
4098 S Cobb Dr
Smyrna, GA 30080
Arium Vinings Station
4695 N Church Ln
Atlanta, GA 30339
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW
Austell, GA 30106
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Princeton Place
820 Canton Rd NE
Marietta, GA 30060
Stratford Ridge
2560 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity