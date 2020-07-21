2316 Longcourt Way

Amenities

garage fireplace guest parking

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Fantastic spacious townhome in a wonderful gated community near shopping, minutes to downtown Atlanta, Smyrna West Village and Smyrna Market Village, & quick access to highway. Located on a cul-de-sac street with additional guest parking. This townhome features an incredibly large master suite with additional seating/reading nook and double vanity bath. Both secondary bedrooms have their own ensuite bathrooms. 2-story living room with fireplace. Amazing opportunity to rent just inside the perimeter!