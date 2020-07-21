All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 2316 Longcourt Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
2316 Longcourt Way
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM

2316 Longcourt Way

2316 Longcourt Way SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2316 Longcourt Way SE, Cobb County, GA 30339
Downtown Cumberland

Amenities

garage
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Fantastic spacious townhome in a wonderful gated community near shopping, minutes to downtown Atlanta, Smyrna West Village and Smyrna Market Village, & quick access to highway. Located on a cul-de-sac street with additional guest parking. This townhome features an incredibly large master suite with additional seating/reading nook and double vanity bath. Both secondary bedrooms have their own ensuite bathrooms. 2-story living room with fireplace. Amazing opportunity to rent just inside the perimeter!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 Longcourt Way have any available units?
2316 Longcourt Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 2316 Longcourt Way currently offering any rent specials?
2316 Longcourt Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 Longcourt Way pet-friendly?
No, 2316 Longcourt Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2316 Longcourt Way offer parking?
Yes, 2316 Longcourt Way offers parking.
Does 2316 Longcourt Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2316 Longcourt Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 Longcourt Way have a pool?
No, 2316 Longcourt Way does not have a pool.
Does 2316 Longcourt Way have accessible units?
No, 2316 Longcourt Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 Longcourt Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2316 Longcourt Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2316 Longcourt Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2316 Longcourt Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Rosemont at East Cobb
2703 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Knolls
1675 Roswell Rd NE
Marietta, GA 30062
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Premier Apartments
7200 Premier Lane Southwest
Cobb County, GA 30168
Rockledge
2075 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College