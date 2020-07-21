Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

1977 Morning Walk- Fully Renovated! - Fully renovated traditional style home in swim tennis community right down the street from the express lane on-ramp for HWY 75, very close to KSU. New dark vinyl plank hardwoods throughout main level, fresh paint with designer colors, new carpet, new plumbing and lighting fixtures throughout, new vanities throughout. Extensive crown molding throughout main level, master bedroom, and master suite. Living room with fireplace open to dining room and kitchen. The master bath features a new designer double vanity with white marble top to match the marble floors, garden tub and separate stand-up shower. Kitchen features new stainless steel dishwasher and electric stove, new oversized sink and new disposal, formal dining room with access to the freshly stained deck and private back yard. New craftsman front door and a new garage door! Two car garage with step-less entry and additional parking on driveway. Nicely landscaped with rose bushes! This highly upgraded home that was just renovated will not last long. Make your appointment today! 3x rent for income, 600+ FICO score, pet fee $450 per pet.



