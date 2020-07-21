All apartments in Cobb County
1977 Morning Walk
1977 Morning Walk

1977 Morning Walk Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1977 Morning Walk Drive Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30102

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
1977 Morning Walk- Fully Renovated! - Fully renovated traditional style home in swim tennis community right down the street from the express lane on-ramp for HWY 75, very close to KSU. New dark vinyl plank hardwoods throughout main level, fresh paint with designer colors, new carpet, new plumbing and lighting fixtures throughout, new vanities throughout. Extensive crown molding throughout main level, master bedroom, and master suite. Living room with fireplace open to dining room and kitchen. The master bath features a new designer double vanity with white marble top to match the marble floors, garden tub and separate stand-up shower. Kitchen features new stainless steel dishwasher and electric stove, new oversized sink and new disposal, formal dining room with access to the freshly stained deck and private back yard. New craftsman front door and a new garage door! Two car garage with step-less entry and additional parking on driveway. Nicely landscaped with rose bushes! This highly upgraded home that was just renovated will not last long. Make your appointment today! 3x rent for income, 600+ FICO score, pet fee $450 per pet.

(RLNE5008854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1977 Morning Walk have any available units?
1977 Morning Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1977 Morning Walk have?
Some of 1977 Morning Walk's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1977 Morning Walk currently offering any rent specials?
1977 Morning Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1977 Morning Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 1977 Morning Walk is pet friendly.
Does 1977 Morning Walk offer parking?
Yes, 1977 Morning Walk offers parking.
Does 1977 Morning Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1977 Morning Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1977 Morning Walk have a pool?
Yes, 1977 Morning Walk has a pool.
Does 1977 Morning Walk have accessible units?
No, 1977 Morning Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 1977 Morning Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1977 Morning Walk has units with dishwashers.
Does 1977 Morning Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 1977 Morning Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
