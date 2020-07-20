All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated April 17 2019 at 8:53 PM

1850 Winding Creek Lane Southwest

1850 Winding Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1850 Winding Creek Lane, Cobb County, GA 30064

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Love your privacy and want a central location? This is the house for you! Vaulted family room with stone floor to ceiling fireplace and hardwood floors! Open kitchen with stained cabinets and hardwood floors! Formal vaulted dining room! Spacious bedrooms! Partial unfinished basement to add your additional space! Oversized deck that looks out onto your private, wooded, fenced backyard! This is a must see! Don't miss out!!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1850 Winding Creek Lane Southwest have any available units?
1850 Winding Creek Lane Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1850 Winding Creek Lane Southwest have?
Some of 1850 Winding Creek Lane Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1850 Winding Creek Lane Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1850 Winding Creek Lane Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1850 Winding Creek Lane Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1850 Winding Creek Lane Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 1850 Winding Creek Lane Southwest offer parking?
No, 1850 Winding Creek Lane Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1850 Winding Creek Lane Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1850 Winding Creek Lane Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1850 Winding Creek Lane Southwest have a pool?
No, 1850 Winding Creek Lane Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1850 Winding Creek Lane Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1850 Winding Creek Lane Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1850 Winding Creek Lane Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1850 Winding Creek Lane Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1850 Winding Creek Lane Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1850 Winding Creek Lane Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
