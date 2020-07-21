All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

1798 Killarney Dr SW

1798 Killarney Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1798 Killarney Drive Southwest, Cobb County, GA 30008

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
pet friendly
1798 Killarney Dr SW Available 09/01/19 3 Bedroom/2 Bath-Ranch home with open floor plan Marietta GA - 3/2 Desirable ranch home with open floor plan! Kitchen has stainless appliances, sunny eat in kitchen area. Great room with cozy gas fireplace, and plenty of room for Big screen TV. Master on main with HUGE walk in closet, master bath with double sinks and separate tub and shower. Fenced backyard with 2 sheds, garden area and green space privacy. Patio for grilling and outdoor entertaining. Hurry! This gem won't last long!

Online Leasing Only: For Leasing Information- When a property is available, click view details and then contact us to fill out in inquiry form. We will contact you based on availability and qualifications from there. Please Do Not Contact Vineyard Property Managements Office Regarding Availability or Information Regarding a Property. If You Do Not See It On Our Website, www.vineyardatlanta.com It Is No Longer Available. Other websites may not have up to date information.

We do not accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers

Application Qualifications: (note all occupants above the age of 18 must fill out an application and be on the lease)
Must have a minimum credit score of 625 collection accounts may disqualify
Must make at least 3x the monthly rent (can be combined between applicants)
Must have a minimum of 2 years, excellent rental history or mortgage history, evictions or housing collection debt will not be accepted.
Co-Signers will not be accepted for lack of meeting credit criteria
Application fees are non-refundable regardless of selection decision
Hold Deposit (once approved) is equal to 1 month of rent
Move In Fee $150
Dogs Accepted: Gentle breeds, well trained and over 1 year old- Non Refundable Pet Fee $350/ Refundable Pet Deposit $150 (Total $500 per pet).

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4514124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1798 Killarney Dr SW have any available units?
1798 Killarney Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1798 Killarney Dr SW have?
Some of 1798 Killarney Dr SW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1798 Killarney Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
1798 Killarney Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1798 Killarney Dr SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1798 Killarney Dr SW is pet friendly.
Does 1798 Killarney Dr SW offer parking?
No, 1798 Killarney Dr SW does not offer parking.
Does 1798 Killarney Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1798 Killarney Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1798 Killarney Dr SW have a pool?
No, 1798 Killarney Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 1798 Killarney Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 1798 Killarney Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1798 Killarney Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1798 Killarney Dr SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1798 Killarney Dr SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1798 Killarney Dr SW does not have units with air conditioning.
