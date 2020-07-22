All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated March 19 2020 at 11:17 PM

1722 Brown Circle

1722 Brown Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1722 Brown Circle, Cobb County, GA 30066

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 1 year old executive home with all that you would expect. Owner has never worn shoes on the carpet. The yard maintenance is included with the price. It is available for showing with an appointment until the owners move. If your looking for ultra clean this home is for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 Brown Circle have any available units?
1722 Brown Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1722 Brown Circle have?
Some of 1722 Brown Circle's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 Brown Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1722 Brown Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 Brown Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1722 Brown Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1722 Brown Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1722 Brown Circle offers parking.
Does 1722 Brown Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 Brown Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 Brown Circle have a pool?
No, 1722 Brown Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1722 Brown Circle have accessible units?
No, 1722 Brown Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 Brown Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1722 Brown Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1722 Brown Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1722 Brown Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
