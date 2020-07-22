Beautiful 1 year old executive home with all that you would expect. Owner has never worn shoes on the carpet. The yard maintenance is included with the price. It is available for showing with an appointment until the owners move. If your looking for ultra clean this home is for you.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1722 Brown Circle have any available units?
1722 Brown Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1722 Brown Circle have?
Some of 1722 Brown Circle's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 Brown Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1722 Brown Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.