Cobb County, GA
1617 Wehunt Place SE
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

1617 Wehunt Place SE

1617 Wehunt Pl SE · (770) 832-1196
Location

1617 Wehunt Pl SE, Cobb County, GA 30082

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1617 Wehunt Place SE · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2323 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
internet access
$2500 4Br-2 Full Ba-2 Half Ba**GREAT COMMUNITY-UPGRADES GALORE!!!** - Beautiful well maintained end unit townhome in swim community.
Westwood Terrace is located directly on the Silver Comet Trail.
Great spacious open floorplan and fully renovated with designer finishes and fixtures.
Unit includes 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths, the main floor features hardwood floors, a spacious chefs kitchen with view to living room & dining room, new cabinets, large island, carrara marble counters, top of the line Kitchenaid stainless steel appliances with dual fuel range and wine fridge.
Half bath on main floor. Top Floor has beautiful master bedroom and marble bathroom w/ trey ceilings and large walk in Closet. Two separate vanities in master bath with separate shower & oversized tub. Two additional bedrooms share hall bath with double sinks and marble floor. Lower level features bedroom/office, half bath and Laundry.
WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED!!
2 car garage with Saferacks storage system. Awesome location in community, in front you have pool, community greenspace, mailbox and guest parking.
In back the beautiful landscaped yard adjoins conservation area with great view from ether deck or patio.
Fiber Internet available
Tons of storage.
Convenient location, walk to dining, shopping, Publix, Sprouts Farmers Market.
Close to I-285, easy commute to Buckhead/Midtown/Downtown/Airport, minutes to The Battery, Vinings and West Midtown. HOA Fee includes water, sewer and landscaping. Professionally Managed
$20 Per Month Trash Fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5713042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 Wehunt Place SE have any available units?
1617 Wehunt Place SE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1617 Wehunt Place SE have?
Some of 1617 Wehunt Place SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 Wehunt Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
1617 Wehunt Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 Wehunt Place SE pet-friendly?
No, 1617 Wehunt Place SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1617 Wehunt Place SE offer parking?
Yes, 1617 Wehunt Place SE offers parking.
Does 1617 Wehunt Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1617 Wehunt Place SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 Wehunt Place SE have a pool?
Yes, 1617 Wehunt Place SE has a pool.
Does 1617 Wehunt Place SE have accessible units?
No, 1617 Wehunt Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 Wehunt Place SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 Wehunt Place SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1617 Wehunt Place SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1617 Wehunt Place SE does not have units with air conditioning.
