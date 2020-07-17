1617 Wehunt Place SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking internet access

$2500 4Br-2 Full Ba-2 Half Ba**GREAT COMMUNITY-UPGRADES GALORE!!!** - Beautiful well maintained end unit townhome in swim community.

Westwood Terrace is located directly on the Silver Comet Trail.

Great spacious open floorplan and fully renovated with designer finishes and fixtures.

Unit includes 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths, the main floor features hardwood floors, a spacious chefs kitchen with view to living room & dining room, new cabinets, large island, carrara marble counters, top of the line Kitchenaid stainless steel appliances with dual fuel range and wine fridge.

Half bath on main floor. Top Floor has beautiful master bedroom and marble bathroom w/ trey ceilings and large walk in Closet. Two separate vanities in master bath with separate shower & oversized tub. Two additional bedrooms share hall bath with double sinks and marble floor. Lower level features bedroom/office, half bath and Laundry.

WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED!!

2 car garage with Saferacks storage system. Awesome location in community, in front you have pool, community greenspace, mailbox and guest parking.

In back the beautiful landscaped yard adjoins conservation area with great view from ether deck or patio.

Fiber Internet available

Tons of storage.

Convenient location, walk to dining, shopping, Publix, Sprouts Farmers Market.

Close to I-285, easy commute to Buckhead/Midtown/Downtown/Airport, minutes to The Battery, Vinings and West Midtown. HOA Fee includes water, sewer and landscaping. Professionally Managed

$20 Per Month Trash Fee



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5713042)