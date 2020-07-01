All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1515 Captain Thomas Court

1515 Captain Thomas Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1515 Captain Thomas Ct, Cobb County, GA 30066

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Come visit this wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Jamerson Forest Neighborhood. Some of the notable features include a 2 car garage, fireplace, wet-bar, beautiful outside deck area, and fenced in back yard. This home is located minutes from KSU and downtown Kennesaw.

Visit Rently.com to view the property at your own leisure. Open 8:00am-8:00pm, feel free to schedule your visit today.

This property will be available to view on Tuesday, September 4th.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Available 9/4/18
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Captain Thomas Court have any available units?
1515 Captain Thomas Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 1515 Captain Thomas Court currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Captain Thomas Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Captain Thomas Court pet-friendly?
No, 1515 Captain Thomas Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1515 Captain Thomas Court offer parking?
Yes, 1515 Captain Thomas Court offers parking.
Does 1515 Captain Thomas Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 Captain Thomas Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Captain Thomas Court have a pool?
No, 1515 Captain Thomas Court does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Captain Thomas Court have accessible units?
No, 1515 Captain Thomas Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Captain Thomas Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 Captain Thomas Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1515 Captain Thomas Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1515 Captain Thomas Court does not have units with air conditioning.
