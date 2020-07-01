1515 Captain Thomas Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

Come visit this wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Jamerson Forest Neighborhood. Some of the notable features include a 2 car garage, fireplace, wet-bar, beautiful outside deck area, and fenced in back yard. This home is located minutes from KSU and downtown Kennesaw.



Visit Rently.com to view the property at your own leisure. Open 8:00am-8:00pm, feel free to schedule your visit today.



This property will be available to view on Tuesday, September 4th.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Available 9/4/18

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.