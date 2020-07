Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Just came on the market! Minutes from 285 and 75! Within a few miles from Suntrust Park, Shopping, Grocery, and Restaurants! This townhome is one of the few townhomes in the subdivision that has a renovated kitchen, granite counter tops, wood flooring, extended dining room, and living room area.