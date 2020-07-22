All apartments in Cobb County
1398 Brody Drive
1398 Brody Drive

1398 Brody Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1398 Brody Drive Southwest, Cobb County, GA 30064

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful custom home in a small neighborhood on culdesac. Upgraded stainless appliances with double / convection oven. Open floor plan, formal dining, formal sitting room, hardwoods downstairs kitchen open to the family room with fireplace including gas starter with gas logs in place. Very nice well manicured lawn, privacy fence & private backyard, This is a family friendly area perfect for your growing family. Lots of extra storage with a mud room and full laundry room leading into the house from the 3 car garage. This property is ready to go waiting on you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1398 Brody Drive have any available units?
1398 Brody Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1398 Brody Drive have?
Some of 1398 Brody Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1398 Brody Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1398 Brody Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1398 Brody Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1398 Brody Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1398 Brody Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1398 Brody Drive offers parking.
Does 1398 Brody Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1398 Brody Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1398 Brody Drive have a pool?
No, 1398 Brody Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1398 Brody Drive have accessible units?
No, 1398 Brody Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1398 Brody Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1398 Brody Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1398 Brody Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1398 Brody Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
