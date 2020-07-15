All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 1292 Tigerwood Bend SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
1292 Tigerwood Bend SE
Last updated April 19 2020 at 5:08 AM

1292 Tigerwood Bend SE

1292 Tigerwood Bend · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1292 Tigerwood Bend, Cobb County, GA 30067

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Almost like new. Build 2017. Upscale Townhome with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 Bath! 2 Master Bedrooms. One master on the main level and one master on the second floor with fireplace and sitting area. Sought after location and easily accessible to restaurants and shopping. Open loft. Granite Kitchen with Island and Stainless Steel High End appliances includes Washer and Dryer. The house has a key-less entry. Excellent location convenient to I-75, I-285. Available for May 1st move in. Appointment only. 1 pet is allowed max 50 lbs. Call now to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1292 Tigerwood Bend SE have any available units?
1292 Tigerwood Bend SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1292 Tigerwood Bend SE have?
Some of 1292 Tigerwood Bend SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1292 Tigerwood Bend SE currently offering any rent specials?
1292 Tigerwood Bend SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1292 Tigerwood Bend SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1292 Tigerwood Bend SE is pet friendly.
Does 1292 Tigerwood Bend SE offer parking?
Yes, 1292 Tigerwood Bend SE offers parking.
Does 1292 Tigerwood Bend SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1292 Tigerwood Bend SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1292 Tigerwood Bend SE have a pool?
No, 1292 Tigerwood Bend SE does not have a pool.
Does 1292 Tigerwood Bend SE have accessible units?
No, 1292 Tigerwood Bend SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1292 Tigerwood Bend SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1292 Tigerwood Bend SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1292 Tigerwood Bend SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1292 Tigerwood Bend SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101
The Arbors at East Cobb
1800 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
1250 West
1250 Powder Springs St SW
Marietta, GA 30064
Amber Grove
2050 Austell Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30008
City View Vinings Apartments
3340 Cumberland Blvd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Gardens of East Cobb
2850 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101
The Five by Arium
2020 Powers Ferry Road SE
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College