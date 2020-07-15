1292 Tigerwood Bend SE

Amenities

Almost like new. Build 2017. Upscale Townhome with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 Bath! 2 Master Bedrooms. One master on the main level and one master on the second floor with fireplace and sitting area. Sought after location and easily accessible to restaurants and shopping. Open loft. Granite Kitchen with Island and Stainless Steel High End appliances includes Washer and Dryer. The house has a key-less entry. Excellent location convenient to I-75, I-285. Available for May 1st move in. Appointment only. 1 pet is allowed max 50 lbs. Call now to schedule a viewing.