Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

MOVE IN READY. NEW TILE IN MASTER BATHROOM, NEW CARPET, FRESHLY PAINTED, CLOSE TO FULLERS PARK, EAST SIDE ELEM/WALTON HIGH, AND LOTS OF SHOPPING & DINING. FLAT DRIVEWAY AND YARD. FENCED BACKYARD, TOTALLY FENCED. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER/DRYER, ALL APPLIANCES STAY. PULL DOWN ATTIC STAIRS. LANDLORD PAYS FULL LAWNCARE & 12 MONTHS OF HIGH SPEED INTERNET UP TO $50/MONTH W/EITHER XFINITY OR AT&T AT OWNER DISCRETION.