982 Majesty Lane
Last updated October 21 2019 at 10:19 PM

982 Majesty Lane

982 Majesty Lane · No Longer Available
982 Majesty Lane, Clayton County, GA 30260

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
***Available Now***

Charming five bedroom two and a half bath home features spacious rooms, neutral paint throughout, wood floors, Huge Eat-in Kitchen with appliances,granite counters and plenty of cabinets. Spacious tiled Living/Dining Combo with pass thru to Kitchen. Partially screened porch perfect for outdoor entertaining.

Finished Basement with 2 Bedrooms, 1 with Private Bath.

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 982 Majesty Lane have any available units?
982 Majesty Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 982 Majesty Lane currently offering any rent specials?
982 Majesty Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 982 Majesty Lane pet-friendly?
No, 982 Majesty Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 982 Majesty Lane offer parking?
No, 982 Majesty Lane does not offer parking.
Does 982 Majesty Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 982 Majesty Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 982 Majesty Lane have a pool?
No, 982 Majesty Lane does not have a pool.
Does 982 Majesty Lane have accessible units?
No, 982 Majesty Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 982 Majesty Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 982 Majesty Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 982 Majesty Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 982 Majesty Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
