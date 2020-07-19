9375 Thomas Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 garage

Stop The Car!! Three Bedroom, 2 Bath Stepless Single Family Ranch Boasts Welcoming Covered Front Porch, Kitchen With Appliances And Breakfast Bar. Very Open Plan For Entertaining Includes Living And Dining Areas Open To The Kitchen. A One Car Garage Garage And Backyard With Deck Perfect For Entertaining Completes A Home You Will Not Want To Miss.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8.



County: Clayton;

Sq. Footage: 1240;

Year Built: 1981;

Beds 3 Baths:2

SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Pointe South;

Middle School: Pointe South;

High School: Mundys Mill;

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.