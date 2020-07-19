All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 9375 Thomas Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
9375 Thomas Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9375 Thomas Road

9375 Thomas Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9375 Thomas Road, Clayton County, GA 30238

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
Stop The Car!! Three Bedroom, 2 Bath Stepless Single Family Ranch Boasts Welcoming Covered Front Porch, Kitchen With Appliances And Breakfast Bar. Very Open Plan For Entertaining Includes Living And Dining Areas Open To The Kitchen. A One Car Garage Garage And Backyard With Deck Perfect For Entertaining Completes A Home You Will Not Want To Miss.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8.

County: Clayton;
Sq. Footage: 1240;
Year Built: 1981;
Beds 3 Baths:2
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Pointe South;
Middle School: Pointe South;
High School: Mundys Mill;
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9375 Thomas Road have any available units?
9375 Thomas Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 9375 Thomas Road currently offering any rent specials?
9375 Thomas Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9375 Thomas Road pet-friendly?
No, 9375 Thomas Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 9375 Thomas Road offer parking?
Yes, 9375 Thomas Road offers parking.
Does 9375 Thomas Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9375 Thomas Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9375 Thomas Road have a pool?
No, 9375 Thomas Road does not have a pool.
Does 9375 Thomas Road have accessible units?
No, 9375 Thomas Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9375 Thomas Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9375 Thomas Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9375 Thomas Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9375 Thomas Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Villas By The Lake
1 Lakeview Way
Clayton County, GA 30238
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College