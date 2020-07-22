All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 9343 Corbin Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
9343 Corbin Rd
Last updated June 7 2019 at 5:34 PM

9343 Corbin Rd

9343 Corbin Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9343 Corbin Road, Clayton County, GA 30236

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f9096db05a ---- Wonderful home with large family room, living room, formal dining room. and a bonus room. Open kitchen with granite countertop and stainless appliances. Kitchen is open to the sun-filled family room. Great screened porch to enjoy the private fenced yard. Please visit atlantapropertymanagement.com for more information. Application Fee: $65 per applicant Security Deposit: Equal to One Month?s rental amount Pets: 2 Pets Allowed ? Max Pet Fee: $250 Per Pet - Non-refundable Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Dishwasher Utilities Included: None Amenities: Screened Porch, Fenced Yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9343 Corbin Rd have any available units?
9343 Corbin Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 9343 Corbin Rd have?
Some of 9343 Corbin Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9343 Corbin Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9343 Corbin Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9343 Corbin Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9343 Corbin Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9343 Corbin Rd offer parking?
No, 9343 Corbin Rd does not offer parking.
Does 9343 Corbin Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9343 Corbin Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9343 Corbin Rd have a pool?
No, 9343 Corbin Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9343 Corbin Rd have accessible units?
No, 9343 Corbin Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9343 Corbin Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9343 Corbin Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 9343 Corbin Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9343 Corbin Rd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College