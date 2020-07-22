9343 Corbin Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f9096db05a ---- Wonderful home with large family room, living room, formal dining room. and a bonus room. Open kitchen with granite countertop and stainless appliances. Kitchen is open to the sun-filled family room. Great screened porch to enjoy the private fenced yard. Please visit atlantapropertymanagement.com for more information. Application Fee: $65 per applicant Security Deposit: Equal to One Month?s rental amount Pets: 2 Pets Allowed ? Max Pet Fee: $250 Per Pet - Non-refundable Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Dishwasher Utilities Included: None Amenities: Screened Porch, Fenced Yard