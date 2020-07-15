All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 9141 Homewood Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
9141 Homewood Dr.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

9141 Homewood Dr.

9141 Homewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9141 Homewood Drive, Clayton County, GA 30274

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
This one won't last long! A split level with a bonus room to meet your family's needs! - On the main level, a large family room, complete with new flooring and fresh paint, opens on the vintage eat-in kitchen. There's also access to the home's one-car garage from this level this space is split from the home's other bedrooms, making it a perfect retreat that offers privacy from the rest of the home.

The home's second family room is located downstairs. A brick fireplace is the focal point of this space. Also on this lower level, there's an unfinished room: heated and cooled, it's perfect for a man-cave or for extra storage if needed.

Upstairs, there's a traditional 3 bedrooms 1/2 bath layout: two secondary bedrooms share a half bath while the home's second master has a private en suite bath.

No vouchers, please. Small pets ok Breed restrictions.

For more information call or Text Veronica at (404) 205-1663.

Visit us online at RENTWITHREMAX.COM

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5820849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9141 Homewood Dr. have any available units?
9141 Homewood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 9141 Homewood Dr. have?
Some of 9141 Homewood Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9141 Homewood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9141 Homewood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9141 Homewood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9141 Homewood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 9141 Homewood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 9141 Homewood Dr. offers parking.
Does 9141 Homewood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9141 Homewood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9141 Homewood Dr. have a pool?
No, 9141 Homewood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 9141 Homewood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9141 Homewood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9141 Homewood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9141 Homewood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9141 Homewood Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9141 Homewood Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College