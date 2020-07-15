9141 Homewood Dr.

Amenities

This one won't last long! A split level with a bonus room to meet your family's needs! - On the main level, a large family room, complete with new flooring and fresh paint, opens on the vintage eat-in kitchen. There's also access to the home's one-car garage from this level this space is split from the home's other bedrooms, making it a perfect retreat that offers privacy from the rest of the home.



The home's second family room is located downstairs. A brick fireplace is the focal point of this space. Also on this lower level, there's an unfinished room: heated and cooled, it's perfect for a man-cave or for extra storage if needed.



Upstairs, there's a traditional 3 bedrooms 1/2 bath layout: two secondary bedrooms share a half bath while the home's second master has a private en suite bath.



No vouchers, please. Small pets ok Breed restrictions.



For more information call or Text Veronica at (404) 205-1663.



