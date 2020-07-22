All apartments in Clayton County
9059 Raven Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 6:25 PM

9059 Raven Drive

9059 Raven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9059 Raven Drive, Clayton County, GA 30238

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come see this beautiful, spacious home! This home boasts brand new cabinets and countertops and fresh paint throughout. Other amazing features include a cozy fireplace, updated bathrooms, a private driveway, and large front yard area. With four bedrooms and two bathrooms, this home is perfect for a family or roommates. This one won't last!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1448562?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,265, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $1,265, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9059 Raven Drive have any available units?
9059 Raven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 9059 Raven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9059 Raven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9059 Raven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9059 Raven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 9059 Raven Drive offer parking?
No, 9059 Raven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9059 Raven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9059 Raven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9059 Raven Drive have a pool?
No, 9059 Raven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9059 Raven Drive have accessible units?
No, 9059 Raven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9059 Raven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9059 Raven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9059 Raven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9059 Raven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
