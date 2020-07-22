Rent Calculator
All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 8862 Raven Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
8862 Raven Drive
Last updated September 12 2019 at 9:29 PM
1 of 34
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8862 Raven Drive
8862 Raven Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8862 Raven Drive, Clayton County, GA 30238
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
This is a 2 story house with lots of room for family or roommates. It is a 4 bed 2 bath single family home. This home has been freshly painted with new carpet.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8862 Raven Drive have any available units?
8862 Raven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clayton County, GA
.
Is 8862 Raven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8862 Raven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8862 Raven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8862 Raven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clayton County
.
Does 8862 Raven Drive offer parking?
No, 8862 Raven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8862 Raven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8862 Raven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8862 Raven Drive have a pool?
No, 8862 Raven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8862 Raven Drive have accessible units?
No, 8862 Raven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8862 Raven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8862 Raven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8862 Raven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8862 Raven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
