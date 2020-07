Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

2 Story Brick home located on quiet street. Close to shopping. Fenced in back yard with small pond. This 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath is perfect for a family with lots of room.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.