8330 Comanche Ct

8330 Commanche Ct · No Longer Available
Location

8330 Commanche Ct, Clayton County, GA 30236

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
REDUCED! Incredible Price on This 3 Bed/2 Bath Home! - This one is officially the deal-of-the-century!

Cozy 3 bed/2 bath ranch style home located on a quiet cul-de-sac

Close to Stockbridge & Jonesboro. Near shopping, schools, and I-75. 25 minute commute to Downtown Atlanta

The inviting exterior of the home features a covered front front porch w/ swing

The front door opens into the foyer w/ parquet floors. The sunken living room is just to the left. This room features a vaulted ceiling and fireplace.The dining room has a bay window. There is an eat-in kitchen w/ range, dishwasher and refrigerator. There is a laundry closet located in the kitchen area.

The spacious master bedroom features a private bath

The two secondary bedrooms, each spacious in it's own right, share the full community hallway bath

A private back deck and attached garage round out this great home

For More Information, Questions about Applying, or Showing Times-Call Mike (404)205-1663!

(RLNE4768150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8330 Comanche Ct have any available units?
8330 Comanche Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 8330 Comanche Ct have?
Some of 8330 Comanche Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8330 Comanche Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8330 Comanche Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8330 Comanche Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8330 Comanche Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 8330 Comanche Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8330 Comanche Ct offers parking.
Does 8330 Comanche Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8330 Comanche Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8330 Comanche Ct have a pool?
No, 8330 Comanche Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8330 Comanche Ct have accessible units?
No, 8330 Comanche Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8330 Comanche Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8330 Comanche Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 8330 Comanche Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 8330 Comanche Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
