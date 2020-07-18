8330 Comanche Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace range refrigerator

REDUCED! Incredible Price on This 3 Bed/2 Bath Home! - This one is officially the deal-of-the-century!



Cozy 3 bed/2 bath ranch style home located on a quiet cul-de-sac



Close to Stockbridge & Jonesboro. Near shopping, schools, and I-75. 25 minute commute to Downtown Atlanta



The inviting exterior of the home features a covered front front porch w/ swing



The front door opens into the foyer w/ parquet floors. The sunken living room is just to the left. This room features a vaulted ceiling and fireplace.The dining room has a bay window. There is an eat-in kitchen w/ range, dishwasher and refrigerator. There is a laundry closet located in the kitchen area.



The spacious master bedroom features a private bath



The two secondary bedrooms, each spacious in it's own right, share the full community hallway bath



A private back deck and attached garage round out this great home



For More Information, Questions about Applying, or Showing Times-Call Mike (404)205-1663!



