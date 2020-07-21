822 Barnsdale Drive

Amenities
Spacious and Lovely Brick Rental Home - Property Id: 151938
Spacious & Lovely brick rental home; 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house. The house features large living room, kitchen and dining room. It has freshly painted interior, nice scratch and water resistant Laminate flooring in all rooms. Nice kitchen cabinets & spacious living room. There are 2-inch Wood Vaux Blinds in all rooms; and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. House is in a nice area, located in quiet neighborhood, convenient location, close to the airport and major highways - (I-75, I-285) shopping and Atlanta Airport with a large backyard on a beautiful lot. Has a 2-car covered car port at the back.
Property Id 151938
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5127762)