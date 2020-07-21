All apartments in Clayton County
822 Barnsdale Drive
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:24 AM

822 Barnsdale Drive

822 Barnesdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

822 Barnesdale Drive, Clayton County, GA 30236

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Spacious and Lovely Brick Rental Home - Property Id: 151938

Spacious & Lovely brick rental home; 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house. The house features large living room, kitchen and dining room. It has freshly painted interior, nice scratch and water resistant Laminate flooring in all rooms. Nice kitchen cabinets & spacious living room. There are 2-inch Wood Vaux Blinds in all rooms; and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. House is in a nice area, located in quiet neighborhood, convenient location, close to the airport and major highways - (I-75, I-285) shopping and Atlanta Airport with a large backyard on a beautiful lot. Has a 2-car covered car port at the back.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151938p
Property Id 151938

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5127762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 Barnsdale Drive have any available units?
822 Barnsdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 822 Barnsdale Drive have?
Some of 822 Barnsdale Drive's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 Barnsdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
822 Barnsdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 Barnsdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 822 Barnsdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 822 Barnsdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 822 Barnsdale Drive offers parking.
Does 822 Barnsdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 Barnsdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 Barnsdale Drive have a pool?
No, 822 Barnsdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 822 Barnsdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 822 Barnsdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 822 Barnsdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 822 Barnsdale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 822 Barnsdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 822 Barnsdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
