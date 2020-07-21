Rent Calculator
All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 8075 Attleboro Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
8075 Attleboro Dr
Last updated March 24 2020 at 10:31 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8075 Attleboro Dr
8075 Attleboro Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8075 Attleboro Drive, Clayton County, GA 30238
Amenities
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
Oversized level lot with 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home. Ceiling fans, linoleum flooring, tiled shower, Backsplash in the kitchen with appliances included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8075 Attleboro Dr have any available units?
8075 Attleboro Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clayton County, GA
.
Is 8075 Attleboro Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8075 Attleboro Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8075 Attleboro Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8075 Attleboro Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clayton County
.
Does 8075 Attleboro Dr offer parking?
No, 8075 Attleboro Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8075 Attleboro Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8075 Attleboro Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8075 Attleboro Dr have a pool?
No, 8075 Attleboro Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8075 Attleboro Dr have accessible units?
No, 8075 Attleboro Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8075 Attleboro Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8075 Attleboro Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8075 Attleboro Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8075 Attleboro Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College