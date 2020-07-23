7997 Woodlake Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute Townhouse in Riverdale - Come and rent this beautiful townhome in Riverdale!!!! This is a JUST renovated home! Features include: Big spacious bedrooms, nice back yard, new carpet and paint, The only thing missing is new tenants!!! This one will not last at this great price!

Electric and Gas



Renting for $950.00 with a double security deposit in the amount of $1,900.00



· No evictions or eviction filings within the past 3 years, All money judgments must be satisfied, Bankruptcy, if finished at owner’s discretion



· Must not have been convicted of any Violent crimes or drug related offenses ( drug trafficking, distribution) 5yrs



· Verifiable Proof of income making three times the rental amount, self employed two years worth of tax returns and bank statements. SSI will need reward letter. Also must have verifiable rental history (no family) and verification of employment//// Once your application is received, we will email you a form to sign and send back to us, so we can obtain verifiable rental and employment history



· Non-refundable Administrative fee based upon your credit score that will be due at the time you move into the property for processing paper work, Minimum score 550// Fee can be from $200 up to $350



· Pets- Maximum of two pets, under 40 pounds combined, NO AGGRESSIVE breeds, Onetime $250 NON-refundable pet fee per pet with $25 per pet added to monthly rent ***Certified letter for Service animals***



· Copy of a valid driver’s license and/or State issued ID



· Security Deposit/// All properties have a double security deposit plus the first month’s rent//// per owner’s request



· $50 Non-refundable application fee per Adult living in the home, that is anyone 18 years or older



· You are required to carry renters insurance with a liability rider of $100,000 with AHC as the additional insured, /// We will not move you in, until you provide us with the Dec page



· Can take up to 5 business days with the credit department once everything is received from you that the agent has requested



· You are welcome to drive by the property, it is the due diligence of the renter to check out the property they are renting, morning, afternoon and night.



Credit Score



700+ $200.00



650-699 $250.00



649-600 $300.00



599-550 $350.00



549 and under Denied



(RLNE5936286)