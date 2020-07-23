All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

7997 Woodlake Drive

7997 Woodlake Drive · (678) 546-7387
Location

7997 Woodlake Drive, Clayton County, GA 30274

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7997 Woodlake Drive · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1325 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute Townhouse in Riverdale - Come and rent this beautiful townhome in Riverdale!!!! This is a JUST renovated home! Features include: Big spacious bedrooms, nice back yard, new carpet and paint, The only thing missing is new tenants!!! This one will not last at this great price!
Electric and Gas

Renting for $950.00 with a double security deposit in the amount of $1,900.00

· No evictions or eviction filings within the past 3 years, All money judgments must be satisfied, Bankruptcy, if finished at owner’s discretion

· Must not have been convicted of any Violent crimes or drug related offenses ( drug trafficking, distribution) 5yrs

· Verifiable Proof of income making three times the rental amount, self employed two years worth of tax returns and bank statements. SSI will need reward letter. Also must have verifiable rental history (no family) and verification of employment//// Once your application is received, we will email you a form to sign and send back to us, so we can obtain verifiable rental and employment history

· Non-refundable Administrative fee based upon your credit score that will be due at the time you move into the property for processing paper work, Minimum score 550// Fee can be from $200 up to $350

· Pets- Maximum of two pets, under 40 pounds combined, NO AGGRESSIVE breeds, Onetime $250 NON-refundable pet fee per pet with $25 per pet added to monthly rent ***Certified letter for Service animals***

· Copy of a valid driver’s license and/or State issued ID

· Security Deposit/// All properties have a double security deposit plus the first month’s rent//// per owner’s request

· $50 Non-refundable application fee per Adult living in the home, that is anyone 18 years or older

· You are required to carry renters insurance with a liability rider of $100,000 with AHC as the additional insured, /// We will not move you in, until you provide us with the Dec page

· Can take up to 5 business days with the credit department once everything is received from you that the agent has requested

· You are welcome to drive by the property, it is the due diligence of the renter to check out the property they are renting, morning, afternoon and night.

Credit Score

700+ $200.00

650-699 $250.00

649-600 $300.00

599-550 $350.00

549 and under Denied

(RLNE5936286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7997 Woodlake Drive have any available units?
7997 Woodlake Drive has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7997 Woodlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7997 Woodlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7997 Woodlake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7997 Woodlake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7997 Woodlake Drive offer parking?
No, 7997 Woodlake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7997 Woodlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7997 Woodlake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7997 Woodlake Drive have a pool?
No, 7997 Woodlake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7997 Woodlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 7997 Woodlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7997 Woodlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7997 Woodlake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7997 Woodlake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7997 Woodlake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
