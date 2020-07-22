7574 Colonial Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fully remodeled 3bed/2bath/2car garage home with cozy front porch, fireplace, ceiling fans, carpeting throughout, plenty of cabinet space in the raised kitchen which overlooks the living room, mirrored closet doors in bedroom, double back deck and a large fenced in back yard. Continue onto I-75 S Take exit 231 for Mt Zion Blvd, Keep right at the fork, follow signs for Mt Zion Blvd W, Turn right onto Mt Zion Blvd, Turn left onto Mt Zion Rd, Continue onto Conkle Rd, Slight left onto Fielder Rd, Take the 1st right onto Old S Dr, Turn left onto Colonial Ct