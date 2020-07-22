All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 7574 Colonial Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
7574 Colonial Court
Last updated February 20 2020 at 5:15 PM

7574 Colonial Court

7574 Colonial Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7574 Colonial Court, Clayton County, GA 30236

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully remodeled 3bed/2bath/2car garage home with cozy front porch, fireplace, ceiling fans, carpeting throughout, plenty of cabinet space in the raised kitchen which overlooks the living room, mirrored closet doors in bedroom, double back deck and a large fenced in back yard. Continue onto I-75 S Take exit 231 for Mt Zion Blvd, Keep right at the fork, follow signs for Mt Zion Blvd W, Turn right onto Mt Zion Blvd, Turn left onto Mt Zion Rd, Continue onto Conkle Rd, Slight left onto Fielder Rd, Take the 1st right onto Old S Dr, Turn left onto Colonial Ct

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7574 Colonial Court have any available units?
7574 Colonial Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 7574 Colonial Court have?
Some of 7574 Colonial Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7574 Colonial Court currently offering any rent specials?
7574 Colonial Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7574 Colonial Court pet-friendly?
No, 7574 Colonial Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 7574 Colonial Court offer parking?
Yes, 7574 Colonial Court offers parking.
Does 7574 Colonial Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7574 Colonial Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7574 Colonial Court have a pool?
No, 7574 Colonial Court does not have a pool.
Does 7574 Colonial Court have accessible units?
No, 7574 Colonial Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7574 Colonial Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7574 Colonial Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7574 Colonial Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7574 Colonial Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College