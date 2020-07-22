All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 7520 Fielder Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
7520 Fielder Road
Last updated March 20 2020 at 10:16 PM

7520 Fielder Road

7520 Fielder Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7520 Fielder Road, Clayton County, GA 30236

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** More photos to come. Charming 3 BR 2.5 BA split level home features spacious rooms and hardwood floors throughout. Sunny kitchen with appliances, granite counter tops, and nice sized bedrooms. Downstairs includes great space, storage closet, and double doors leading to large leveled yard. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: unknown

High school: Mount Zion High School

Middle school: M. D. Roberts Middle School

Elementary school: Jackson Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7520 Fielder Road have any available units?
7520 Fielder Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 7520 Fielder Road currently offering any rent specials?
7520 Fielder Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7520 Fielder Road pet-friendly?
No, 7520 Fielder Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 7520 Fielder Road offer parking?
No, 7520 Fielder Road does not offer parking.
Does 7520 Fielder Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7520 Fielder Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7520 Fielder Road have a pool?
No, 7520 Fielder Road does not have a pool.
Does 7520 Fielder Road have accessible units?
No, 7520 Fielder Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7520 Fielder Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7520 Fielder Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7520 Fielder Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7520 Fielder Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College