7520 Fielder Road

ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** More photos to come. Charming 3 BR 2.5 BA split level home features spacious rooms and hardwood floors throughout. Sunny kitchen with appliances, granite counter tops, and nice sized bedrooms. Downstairs includes great space, storage closet, and double doors leading to large leveled yard. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood: unknown



High school: Mount Zion High School



Middle school: M. D. Roberts Middle School



Elementary school: Jackson Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.