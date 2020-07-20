All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated December 6 2019 at 9:44 AM

7435 Chilton Lane

7435 Chilton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7435 Chilton Lane, Clayton County, GA 30296

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Fabulous newly renovated 3 bed/2 bath(Sleeps 6-8) home offering a fully equipped Master Chefs dream kitchen, laundry room, high-speed internet, Xfinity and plenty of space! FREE parking! JUST ADDED &#128293; AN ARCADE CONSOLE with over 50 games to choose from! Less than 10min from airport and 20 min or less from downtown Atlanta. Minutes away from attractions such as Stone Mountain Park, Atlanta Botanical Garden, Fernbank, Georgia Aquarium, Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Zoo Atlanta and Six Flaggs.
This property is great for the corporate traveler. Several nearby restaurants and gyms. Very quiet neighbor!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7435 Chilton Lane have any available units?
7435 Chilton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 7435 Chilton Lane have?
Some of 7435 Chilton Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7435 Chilton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7435 Chilton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7435 Chilton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7435 Chilton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 7435 Chilton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7435 Chilton Lane offers parking.
Does 7435 Chilton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7435 Chilton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7435 Chilton Lane have a pool?
No, 7435 Chilton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7435 Chilton Lane have accessible units?
No, 7435 Chilton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7435 Chilton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7435 Chilton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7435 Chilton Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7435 Chilton Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
