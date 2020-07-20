7435 Chilton Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Fabulous newly renovated 3 bed/2 bath(Sleeps 6-8) home offering a fully equipped Master Chefs dream kitchen, laundry room, high-speed internet, Xfinity and plenty of space! FREE parking! JUST ADDED 🔥 AN ARCADE CONSOLE with over 50 games to choose from! Less than 10min from airport and 20 min or less from downtown Atlanta. Minutes away from attractions such as Stone Mountain Park, Atlanta Botanical Garden, Fernbank, Georgia Aquarium, Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Zoo Atlanta and Six Flaggs.

This property is great for the corporate traveler. Several nearby restaurants and gyms. Very quiet neighbor!