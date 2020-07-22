All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated March 30 2020 at 7:26 PM

69 Hager Drive

69 Hager Drive · No Longer Available
Location

69 Hager Drive, Clayton County, GA 30274

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** Thus lovely 4 BR 2.5 BA is one of a kind! Nice tile and hardwood floors throughout. Home features a stone fireplace, spacious bedrooms and bathrooms, and beautiful kitchen with SS appliances. There is also a patio door just off the kitchen that opens up to the back deck for your outdoor enjoyment. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: unknown

High school: Riverdale High School

Middle school: Kendrick Middle School

Elementary school: Callaway Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 Hager Drive have any available units?
69 Hager Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 69 Hager Drive currently offering any rent specials?
69 Hager Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Hager Drive pet-friendly?
No, 69 Hager Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 69 Hager Drive offer parking?
No, 69 Hager Drive does not offer parking.
Does 69 Hager Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 Hager Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Hager Drive have a pool?
No, 69 Hager Drive does not have a pool.
Does 69 Hager Drive have accessible units?
No, 69 Hager Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Hager Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 69 Hager Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 69 Hager Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 69 Hager Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
