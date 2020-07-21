6876 Silver Maple Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly bbq/grill bathtub

This home has brand new granite countertops, appliances, blinds, paint, and flooring. The master bath has a huge garden tub to get lost in with a separate shower. There is a large deck that is perfect for grilling. Monthly rent is based on a 18 month leaseProperties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in datesComplete a rental application online at http://www.AtlantaMetroPM.comNo section 8Application Fee $55 (per adult tenant) One-time Lease Administration Fee $195Renter’s Insurance RequiredOne-time Pet Fee $300 per pet (if applicable) Monthly Pet Rent $25 per pet (if applicable)Rental Terms: Rent: $1,210, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,210, Available NowPet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.