Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:22 PM

6876 Silver Maple Drive

6876 Silver Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6876 Silver Maple Drive, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This home has brand new granite countertops, appliances, blinds, paint, and flooring. The master bath has a huge garden tub to get lost in with a separate shower. There is a large deck that is perfect for grilling. Monthly rent is based on a 18 month leaseProperties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in datesComplete a rental application online at http://www.AtlantaMetroPM.comNo section 8Application Fee $55 (per adult tenant) One-time Lease Administration Fee $195Renter’s Insurance RequiredOne-time Pet Fee $300 per pet (if applicable) Monthly Pet Rent $25 per pet (if applicable)Rental Terms: Rent: $1,210, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,210, Available NowPet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6876 Silver Maple Drive have any available units?
6876 Silver Maple Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 6876 Silver Maple Drive have?
Some of 6876 Silver Maple Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6876 Silver Maple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6876 Silver Maple Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6876 Silver Maple Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6876 Silver Maple Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6876 Silver Maple Drive offer parking?
No, 6876 Silver Maple Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6876 Silver Maple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6876 Silver Maple Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6876 Silver Maple Drive have a pool?
No, 6876 Silver Maple Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6876 Silver Maple Drive have accessible units?
No, 6876 Silver Maple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6876 Silver Maple Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6876 Silver Maple Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6876 Silver Maple Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6876 Silver Maple Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
