6804 Red Maple Drive

***Available Now*** This chic 5 BR 2 BA home is just for you! Home features nice hardwood floors and plenty of natural light throughout. Kitchen with appliances and cute back splash. All rooms are a great in size. Master includes walk-in closet with built-in shelves and master bathroom has a beautiful stand in shower. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood: unknown

High school: Mount Zion High School

Middle school: Rex Mill Middle School

Elementary school: Mount Zion Primary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.