Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
6804 Red Maple Drive
Last updated April 9 2020 at 6:39 PM

6804 Red Maple Drive

6804 Red Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6804 Red Maple Drive, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** This chic 5 BR 2 BA home is just for you! Home features nice hardwood floors and plenty of natural light throughout. Kitchen with appliances and cute back splash. All rooms are a great in size. Master includes walk-in closet with built-in shelves and master bathroom has a beautiful stand in shower. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: unknown
High school: Mount Zion High School
Middle school: Rex Mill Middle School
Elementary school: Mount Zion Primary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6804 Red Maple Drive have any available units?
6804 Red Maple Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 6804 Red Maple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6804 Red Maple Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6804 Red Maple Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6804 Red Maple Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 6804 Red Maple Drive offer parking?
No, 6804 Red Maple Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6804 Red Maple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6804 Red Maple Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6804 Red Maple Drive have a pool?
No, 6804 Red Maple Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6804 Red Maple Drive have accessible units?
No, 6804 Red Maple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6804 Red Maple Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6804 Red Maple Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6804 Red Maple Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6804 Red Maple Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
