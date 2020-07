Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

THIS IS BRAND NEW RENOVATED TOWN HOME. IT WILL NOT LAST LONG, WE ARE LOOKING FOR SERIOUS CANDIDATES ONLY. THIS HOME DOES NOT HAVE A GARAGE OR A FENCED IN BACK YARD. IF THESE ITEMS ARE IMPORTANT TO YOU PLEASE DO NOT APPLY.

WE WOULD LOVE TO HAVE YOU COME AND SEE THIS LOVELY HOME AND MAKE IT YOUR OWN.