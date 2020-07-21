All apartments in Clayton County
664 River Bend Dr

664 River Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

664 River Bend Drive, Clayton County, GA 30238

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Utilities are included in monthly credit!
———
Basement apartment beneath ranch style home. Includes a large living area and bedroom, kitchen comes complete with granite counter tops and a walk-in pantry, there is also a private rear patio! Comes with Nest’s “Hello” doorbell, security system, thermostat, and hub to control your smart home. Washer and dryer are both included with unit. This spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Jonesboro is situated less than 5 minutes away from both the Fayette Pavillion and Kenwood Park. The bedroom comes with a very spacious walk in closet. Modern kitchen and bathroom both include top of the line appliances. The rent is only $975 for the first three months, you can apply online at avail and visit our website to learn more. Smart security system, electric, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water are all included in the pricing. Looking for someone clean that enjoys the woods, outdoors and a quite neighborhood as well as a modern lifestyle.
———-
Date Available: Mar 21st 2020. $995/month rent. Minimum security deposit is $1050, discounts given based on credit. Please apply via avail - http://avail.co/apply/_9lEI. Contact Elise Property Management at Elise.propertymgmt@gmail.com or https://elisepropertymgmt.wixsite.com/rent to learn more.

This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

