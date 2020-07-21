All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 6610 Bedford Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
6610 Bedford Rd
Last updated June 25 2020 at 3:50 AM

6610 Bedford Rd

6610 Bedford Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6610 Bedford Road, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
1 Acre lot with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Lovely brick home with a carport and the lovely kitchen has LVP flooring, backsplash, and comes with a fridge and stove. The laundry room is huge and you will have plenty of space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6610 Bedford Rd have any available units?
6610 Bedford Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 6610 Bedford Rd have?
Some of 6610 Bedford Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6610 Bedford Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6610 Bedford Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6610 Bedford Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6610 Bedford Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 6610 Bedford Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6610 Bedford Rd offers parking.
Does 6610 Bedford Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6610 Bedford Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6610 Bedford Rd have a pool?
No, 6610 Bedford Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6610 Bedford Rd have accessible units?
No, 6610 Bedford Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6610 Bedford Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6610 Bedford Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6610 Bedford Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6610 Bedford Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College