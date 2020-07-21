1 Acre lot with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Lovely brick home with a carport and the lovely kitchen has LVP flooring, backsplash, and comes with a fridge and stove. The laundry room is huge and you will have plenty of space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6610 Bedford Rd have any available units?
6610 Bedford Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 6610 Bedford Rd have?
Some of 6610 Bedford Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6610 Bedford Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6610 Bedford Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.