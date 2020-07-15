All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 5956 North Castlegate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
5956 North Castlegate Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 8:47 PM

5956 North Castlegate Drive

5956 North Castlegate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5956 North Castlegate Drive, Clayton County, GA 30349

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5956 North Castlegate Drive have any available units?
5956 North Castlegate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 5956 North Castlegate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5956 North Castlegate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5956 North Castlegate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5956 North Castlegate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 5956 North Castlegate Drive offer parking?
No, 5956 North Castlegate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5956 North Castlegate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5956 North Castlegate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5956 North Castlegate Drive have a pool?
No, 5956 North Castlegate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5956 North Castlegate Drive have accessible units?
No, 5956 North Castlegate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5956 North Castlegate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5956 North Castlegate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5956 North Castlegate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5956 North Castlegate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College