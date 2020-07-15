Rent Calculator
All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 5956 North Castlegate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
5956 North Castlegate Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 8:47 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5956 North Castlegate Drive
5956 North Castlegate Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5956 North Castlegate Drive, Clayton County, GA 30349
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5956 North Castlegate Drive have any available units?
5956 North Castlegate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clayton County, GA
.
Is 5956 North Castlegate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5956 North Castlegate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5956 North Castlegate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5956 North Castlegate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clayton County
.
Does 5956 North Castlegate Drive offer parking?
No, 5956 North Castlegate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5956 North Castlegate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5956 North Castlegate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5956 North Castlegate Drive have a pool?
No, 5956 North Castlegate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5956 North Castlegate Drive have accessible units?
No, 5956 North Castlegate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5956 North Castlegate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5956 North Castlegate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5956 North Castlegate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5956 North Castlegate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
