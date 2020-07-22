All apartments in Clayton County
Clayton County, GA
5795 Williamsburg Trce
5795 Williamsburg Trce

5795 Williamsburg Trce · No Longer Available
Location

5795 Williamsburg Trce, Clayton County, GA 30349

patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Come see this 2 bed 2 bath renovated Duplex! Fridge and Stove included! Enjoy the spacious rooms and sitting on the backyard balcony. Continent location, 5 minutes from the highway and 10 minutes from the airport.
Do not miss out! Schedule a tour today!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1524429?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 5795 Williamsburg Trce have any available units?
5795 Williamsburg Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 5795 Williamsburg Trce have?
Some of 5795 Williamsburg Trce's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5795 Williamsburg Trce currently offering any rent specials?
5795 Williamsburg Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5795 Williamsburg Trce pet-friendly?
No, 5795 Williamsburg Trce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 5795 Williamsburg Trce offer parking?
No, 5795 Williamsburg Trce does not offer parking.
Does 5795 Williamsburg Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5795 Williamsburg Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5795 Williamsburg Trce have a pool?
No, 5795 Williamsburg Trce does not have a pool.
Does 5795 Williamsburg Trce have accessible units?
No, 5795 Williamsburg Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 5795 Williamsburg Trce have units with dishwashers?
No, 5795 Williamsburg Trce does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5795 Williamsburg Trce have units with air conditioning?
No, 5795 Williamsburg Trce does not have units with air conditioning.
