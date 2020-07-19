All apartments in Clayton County
5736 Wesson Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5736 Wesson Court

5736 Wesson Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5736 Wesson Court, Clayton County, GA 30294

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss out of this large split level home for rent in Ellenwood!!! Home has 3 large bedrooms and a bonus room on lower level of home. The home is on a rently.com lockbox system, so you can self tour any day between 8 am and 8 pm. The home is move in ready and application fee is $75 per application. You can apply online at www.hensslerpm.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5736 Wesson Court have any available units?
5736 Wesson Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 5736 Wesson Court currently offering any rent specials?
5736 Wesson Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5736 Wesson Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5736 Wesson Court is pet friendly.
Does 5736 Wesson Court offer parking?
No, 5736 Wesson Court does not offer parking.
Does 5736 Wesson Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5736 Wesson Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5736 Wesson Court have a pool?
No, 5736 Wesson Court does not have a pool.
Does 5736 Wesson Court have accessible units?
No, 5736 Wesson Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5736 Wesson Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5736 Wesson Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5736 Wesson Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5736 Wesson Court does not have units with air conditioning.
