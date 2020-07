Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

This is the home you have been waiting for! Spacious, wood floors, large kitchen, and awesome back yard! Take a look and apply to call this place home!



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1032943?source=marketing



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $85, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.