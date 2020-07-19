All apartments in Clayton County
5690 Colonnade Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5690 Colonnade Dr

5690 Colonnade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5690 Colonnade Drive, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Spacious 4 bed/2.5 bath in a quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 97658

Not accepting Section 8 at this time***Ready to view 2/11***
ready to rent 2/15****Beautiful, well maintained split foyer 4 bed/2.5 bath home located in a quiet established community. Main level with Master suite, 2 bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, family room, laundry closet. Lower level includes a private suite with a separate family room with gas fireplace, 1 bedroom and a half bath for that teen or mother in law in need of privacy. Close to the interstate I-675; I-75. Brick front, new roof, carpet, paint. Black appliances included with gas stove.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97658
Property Id 97658

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4671218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5690 Colonnade Dr have any available units?
5690 Colonnade Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 5690 Colonnade Dr have?
Some of 5690 Colonnade Dr's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5690 Colonnade Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5690 Colonnade Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5690 Colonnade Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5690 Colonnade Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 5690 Colonnade Dr offer parking?
No, 5690 Colonnade Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5690 Colonnade Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5690 Colonnade Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5690 Colonnade Dr have a pool?
No, 5690 Colonnade Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5690 Colonnade Dr have accessible units?
No, 5690 Colonnade Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5690 Colonnade Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5690 Colonnade Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5690 Colonnade Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5690 Colonnade Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
