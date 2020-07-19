5690 Colonnade Dr

Amenities

Spacious 4 bed/2.5 bath in a quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 97658



Not accepting Section 8 at this time***Ready to view 2/11***

ready to rent 2/15****Beautiful, well maintained split foyer 4 bed/2.5 bath home located in a quiet established community. Main level with Master suite, 2 bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, family room, laundry closet. Lower level includes a private suite with a separate family room with gas fireplace, 1 bedroom and a half bath for that teen or mother in law in need of privacy. Close to the interstate I-675; I-75. Brick front, new roof, carpet, paint. Black appliances included with gas stove.

No Pets Allowed



