Clayton County, GA
5488 Park Place South
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

5488 Park Place South

5488 Park Place South · (770) 587-9300 ext. 201
Location

5488 Park Place South, Clayton County, GA 30349

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5488 Park Place South · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1536 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
5488 Park Place South Available 05/31/20 Townhome Close to Hartsfield Jackson Airport - Total rehab, come take a look. New floors, new carpet, new paint. Upstairs has a full bedroom & bath PLUS loft area for a potential 4th bedroom. Good looking great room complete w/ fireplace. Kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of prep space for cooking. Plus 2 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main floor which one is the master Take a look at the pics. Parking in the back plus large deck on back w/ storage. Great location with easy access to the airport and I-85. Each new lease has a $55 charge at move in.

SCHOOLS: Northcutt Elementary, North Clayton Middle, North Clayton High

PETS: Sorry, NO pets

SQ/FT:

YEAR: Built in 1985

///\\\ Not the one? Search again https://www.wilcher1.com/search ///\\\

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5703389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5488 Park Place South have any available units?
5488 Park Place South has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5488 Park Place South have?
Some of 5488 Park Place South's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5488 Park Place South currently offering any rent specials?
5488 Park Place South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5488 Park Place South pet-friendly?
No, 5488 Park Place South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 5488 Park Place South offer parking?
Yes, 5488 Park Place South offers parking.
Does 5488 Park Place South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5488 Park Place South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5488 Park Place South have a pool?
No, 5488 Park Place South does not have a pool.
Does 5488 Park Place South have accessible units?
No, 5488 Park Place South does not have accessible units.
Does 5488 Park Place South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5488 Park Place South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5488 Park Place South have units with air conditioning?
No, 5488 Park Place South does not have units with air conditioning.
