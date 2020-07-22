All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

3971 Old Ivy Court

3971 Old Ivy Court · No Longer Available
Location

3971 Old Ivy Court, Clayton County, GA 30294

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom / 3 Bathroom Home in Ellenwood! - This 3 Bedroom Beauty would be Great for Entertaining! This split level home has bedrooms downstairs & upstairs on the main floor. Cozy family room with vaulted ceilings & a fireplace. Kitchen flows into the eating area & includes appliances! Also features a beautiful backyard with an elevated red deck - perfect for entertaining!!!

(RLNE3246799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3971 Old Ivy Court have any available units?
If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 3971 Old Ivy Court have?
Some of 3971 Old Ivy Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3971 Old Ivy Court currently offering any rent specials?
3971 Old Ivy Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3971 Old Ivy Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3971 Old Ivy Court is pet friendly.
Does 3971 Old Ivy Court offer parking?
No, 3971 Old Ivy Court does not offer parking.
Does 3971 Old Ivy Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3971 Old Ivy Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3971 Old Ivy Court have a pool?
No, 3971 Old Ivy Court does not have a pool.
Does 3971 Old Ivy Court have accessible units?
No, 3971 Old Ivy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3971 Old Ivy Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3971 Old Ivy Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3971 Old Ivy Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3971 Old Ivy Court has units with air conditioning.
