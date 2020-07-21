All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated July 18 2019 at 9:02 PM

2714 Starr Road

2714 Starr Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2714 Starr Road, Clayton County, GA 30260

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Ask About Move In Specials*** 3BR 2BA move-in ready Ranch home features a front porch and spacious rooms with an open concept LR/DR combination, and a rear deck overlooking the private backyard! Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

High school: Morrow High School
Middle school: Rex Mill Middle School
Elementary school: Mcgarrah Elementary School

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1986

Lease Terms: 12 Months
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2714 Starr Road have any available units?
2714 Starr Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 2714 Starr Road currently offering any rent specials?
2714 Starr Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2714 Starr Road pet-friendly?
No, 2714 Starr Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 2714 Starr Road offer parking?
No, 2714 Starr Road does not offer parking.
Does 2714 Starr Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2714 Starr Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2714 Starr Road have a pool?
No, 2714 Starr Road does not have a pool.
Does 2714 Starr Road have accessible units?
No, 2714 Starr Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2714 Starr Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2714 Starr Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2714 Starr Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2714 Starr Road does not have units with air conditioning.
