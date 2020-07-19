All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2388 Coach Way

2388 Coach Way · No Longer Available
Location

2388 Coach Way, Clayton County, GA 30236

Amenities

patio / balcony
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This cozy townhouse is ready for new tenants right before the holidays roll in! This unit has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. On the main level you will find a living room, a nice kitchen and a half bath. Upper level has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The entire townhouse was painted and it looks great! In the back, you will have a patio where you can host several barbecues throughout the warmer seasons! The icing on the cake is that this listing is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do your family a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this home. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose on this listing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2388 Coach Way have any available units?
2388 Coach Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 2388 Coach Way currently offering any rent specials?
2388 Coach Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2388 Coach Way pet-friendly?
No, 2388 Coach Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 2388 Coach Way offer parking?
No, 2388 Coach Way does not offer parking.
Does 2388 Coach Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2388 Coach Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2388 Coach Way have a pool?
No, 2388 Coach Way does not have a pool.
Does 2388 Coach Way have accessible units?
No, 2388 Coach Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2388 Coach Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2388 Coach Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2388 Coach Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2388 Coach Way does not have units with air conditioning.
