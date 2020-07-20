All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:28 PM

2300 Shady Drive

2300 Shady Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2300 Shady Dr, Clayton County, GA 30260
Lake City

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Northwind plan is the perfect balance of high-end touches with low-maintenance features. Enjoy a covered patio, crown molding in the Master Suite and a private bath with separate tub, shower and walk-in closet. Whether entertaining guests in the light-filled family room or reading a book on the covered front porch, this home is perfect for new home owners that want room to grow. Find out how easy the ResiBuilt way is!

Wentworth Park offers new home construction in a beautiful lake community with nature walking trail. Outdoor recreation includes being walking distance to Joy Lake for fishing or picnic. If you're looking for serenity within the Atlanta metro area, this is it.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Shady Drive have any available units?
2300 Shady Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 2300 Shady Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Shady Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Shady Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2300 Shady Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2300 Shady Drive offer parking?
No, 2300 Shady Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2300 Shady Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Shady Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Shady Drive have a pool?
No, 2300 Shady Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2300 Shady Drive have accessible units?
No, 2300 Shady Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Shady Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2300 Shady Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2300 Shady Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2300 Shady Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
