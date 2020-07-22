All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 2291 Wentworth Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
2291 Wentworth Park Drive
Last updated March 18 2019 at 8:04 PM

2291 Wentworth Park Drive

2291 Wentworth Park Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2291 Wentworth Park Dr, Clayton County, GA 30260
Lake City

Amenities

granite counters
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
Granite counter tops throughout kitchen and bathrooms, no carpets other than the stairs! Kitchen comes with SS appliances! Walking distance to Marta, Joy Lake, and Joy Lake Food Mart. Easy access to Highway 675, 8 miles SE of Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, 2 miles of Kroger Distribution Center. Within 10-15 minutes drive to restaurants, shopping, South lake Mall, and Clayton State University. Must pass Credit and Background checks and have good credit at least 650+, No previous evictions, and No Pets! App Fee $70 per adult and $140 for family.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2291 Wentworth Park Drive have any available units?
2291 Wentworth Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 2291 Wentworth Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2291 Wentworth Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2291 Wentworth Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2291 Wentworth Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 2291 Wentworth Park Drive offer parking?
No, 2291 Wentworth Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2291 Wentworth Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2291 Wentworth Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2291 Wentworth Park Drive have a pool?
No, 2291 Wentworth Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2291 Wentworth Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2291 Wentworth Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2291 Wentworth Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2291 Wentworth Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2291 Wentworth Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2291 Wentworth Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College